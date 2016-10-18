HWY 81 speed limit set to change

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- There will be a change in the speed limit on 13th Street, or Highway 81.

During the June 6 Stephens County Commissioner’s meeting, officials voted to raise the speed limit from 45 to 55 miles per hour.

The road travels through Duncan, Meridian, and Comanche. The Sheriff’s Office recommends obeying the posted speed limit until the new signs can be placed.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.