Comanche man charged with child sex abuse

COMANCHE, OK (KSWO)- Travis Paul Samut-Tagliaferro, 27, has been charged with felony child sex abuse.

The charges come following an interview with the victim, a child under 12 years old. The victim told investigators the abuse happened several times at Samut-Tagliaferro’s home.

Child sex abuse is punishable by imprisonment of not less than 25 years.

