MedWatch- CCMH offers a variety of breast health services

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- In honor of October being breast cancer awareness month, we've decided to take a look into the center for breast health at Comanche County Memorial Hospital to see the different services they offer.

Dr. Terry Wolf works at the center and says it's unique because it's a comprehensive center for breast health.



"We offer services ranging from screening diagnosis to treatment and even taking patients into survivorship after treatment of breast cancer. This is unique because there are really not any centers like this in this part of Oklahoma. We not only have doctors who can treat breast cancer with medicine but also doctors who can treat breast cancer with surgery. So we have multiple breast surgeons, oncologist, radiologists, and pathologist who all have special interest in breast cancer, diagnosing it and treating it," said Wolf.



Wolf says having all the doctors and information in one place expedites the process and gets cancer patients into treatment quicker.



"We're all communicating with each other and we all know about the patient's case and we can bring all of our expertise together to help benefit that patient," Dr. Wolf said.



And because not all cancers are the same, they meet regularly to talk about individualized treatment plans for each patient.



"We also have a comprehensive board of physicians made up of radiologists, pathologists, radiation oncologists, oncologists, breast surgeons, and nurses who meet once a month and discuss every new breast cancer that is diagnosed through our center, so that a patient doesn't only have one doctor or a couple doctors looking at their case and coming up with the best treatment plan, they have multiple doctors in multiple different fields and we think that this really brings a powerful element to the patient's treatment and it's a very unique thing that we have here at the center," said Dr. Wolf.



Dr. Wolf says they also have a survivorship program that is made up of physicians, nurses, and patients who are going through or have gone through breast cancer and its treatment.



"It serves as a great support system for patients who have been recently diagnosis or who are still undergoing treatment and when they graduate out of treatment to be points of contact for patients who have new diagnosis," Dr. Wolf explained.



And just a breast cancer awareness month reminder --- If you're over the age of 40, and haven't received your yearly mammogram for breast cancer, you can call the Center for Breast Health at 580-250-5856 to schedule an appointment.

