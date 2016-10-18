MedWatch- September is Sepsis Awareness Month - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

MedWatch- September is Sepsis Awareness Month

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- September is Sepsis Awareness Month. Doctors and health officials across the nation are trying to get the word out about what it is and how to prevent it.
 
Sepsis is a severe infection in the tissue, caused by the presence of harmful bacteria, and their toxins, typically caused from infection of a wound.

When someone comes into the ER at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, they're screened through a series of questions to see if they could possibly have sepsis.

"And if you meet a certain number then that flags us that you're sepsis-positive so you came back positive on our screening tool and then we can alert the doctors and we have a certain protocol that we follow...make sure to get blood cultures, make sure to get antibiotics on board if need be early on so we can get it treated sooner rather than later," said Rechelle Walters.

The signs and symptoms of the potentially life-threatening infections are:
-shivering, accompanied by fever or feeling very cold.
-extreme pain or discomfort
-clammy or discolored skin
-confusion or disorientation
-shortness of breath
-and a high heart rate

Dr. Kevin Hoos says this can occur when the body has an infection and tries to fight it off.

"The body will release chemicals into the bloodstream to fight this infection and sometimes these chemicals can cause an inflammatory response within the body that can lead to a cascade of events that can cause tissue damage, organ failure and potentially death," said Dr. Hoos.

Sepsis can come from almost any infection but the most common source of infection that doctor's see in the Emergency Department are lungs, urinary tract, skin, and gut.  

Dr. Hoos says the severity of the infection can be split up into three different parts.

"There's sepsis that can advance to severe sepsis, that can advance to septic shock. What we strive to do is to capture this syndrome in the early stages and that way it is more easily treated and leads to better results," Dr. Hoos said.

"It's proven that once we detect that sepsis early on, that it actually does save lives and people have a better outcome if we detect it earlier," said Walters

Hoos says people can help their chances of not getting sepsis by keeping your vaccinations up to date, and also by washing your hands and living a healthy lifestyle.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly