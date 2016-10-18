WF garden center honored as one of top in U.S. - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

WF garden center honored as one of top in U.S.

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Smith's Gardentown) (Source Smith's Gardentown)

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KSWO)- According to Garden Center magazine, Smith’s Gardentown has been named one of the top 100 independent garden centers in America.

“I think this is remarkable, considering that 2015 was our first year of recovery following five crippling years of drought for this area,” says Steve Smith, co-owner of the company.

“We think this is especially significant for us because most of the other winners have multiple locations or are located in bit metropolitan areas – or both,” says Katherine Smith, Steve’s sister and also co-owner of the family business. “In fact, the number one business has 48 locations in three states.”

Only seven garden centers in Texas made the list.

“Our grandfather began growing plants in his yard and selling them around 1949,” Steve says. “Our father, Curtis W. Smith, expanded and grew the nursery into one of the largest retail garden centers in the country. In fact, we were number 25 on the list of top 100 nurseries in the 1970’s before large corporations started opening multiple garden centers under the same ownership.”

“We have always tried to emphasize quality plants and top-notch customer service,” says Katherine. “We want our customers to know that they can visit our store and get the right answers and the right products for their situation. Many of our people have worked for us for 20 years, even more. They are certainly the most knowledgeable and helpful people you will find anywhere.”

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly