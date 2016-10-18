WF garden center honored as one of top in U.S.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KSWO)- According to Garden Center magazine, Smith’s Gardentown has been named one of the top 100 independent garden centers in America.

“I think this is remarkable, considering that 2015 was our first year of recovery following five crippling years of drought for this area,” says Steve Smith, co-owner of the company.

“We think this is especially significant for us because most of the other winners have multiple locations or are located in bit metropolitan areas – or both,” says Katherine Smith, Steve’s sister and also co-owner of the family business. “In fact, the number one business has 48 locations in three states.”

Only seven garden centers in Texas made the list.

“Our grandfather began growing plants in his yard and selling them around 1949,” Steve says. “Our father, Curtis W. Smith, expanded and grew the nursery into one of the largest retail garden centers in the country. In fact, we were number 25 on the list of top 100 nurseries in the 1970’s before large corporations started opening multiple garden centers under the same ownership.”

“We have always tried to emphasize quality plants and top-notch customer service,” says Katherine. “We want our customers to know that they can visit our store and get the right answers and the right products for their situation. Many of our people have worked for us for 20 years, even more. They are certainly the most knowledgeable and helpful people you will find anywhere.”

