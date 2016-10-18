Jackson Co Sheriff's vehicle involved in Altus collision - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Jackson Co Sheriff's vehicle involved in Altus collision

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)-  There was an accident involving a Jackson County Sheriff’s vehicle early this morning in Altus.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, a Jackson County Sheriff's pickup vehicle collided with a green Plymouth minivan in the 800 block at the intersection of Falcon Road and Howse Street. The driver of the minivan pulled out in front of the sheriff’s deputy.

The damage to the minivan was extensive. The sheriff's vehicle also sustained minor damage. Although shaken up, both parties in the collision are expected to make a full recovery. According to officials, they only had bumps and bruises.

