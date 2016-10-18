Duncan seniors perform their 1st piano recital

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- We have an update on a story we brought you back in May about a group of seniors in Duncan who had a dream to learn to play the piano.

They just had their first recital. The recital was held at the Douglass Senior Center this morning and included some spiritual tunes and singing.

It all started when the group expressed an interest in music. The center's director helped them get the materials, pianos, and piano teacher who gave them lessons twice a week. Some of the students say they wanted to learn since they were children, other's hope to use their skills to play at their church but they all agree that reaching their goal is a satisfying.

"It feels good because when you don't know anything about anything and you begin to learn and you know to put the notes together and it sound good makes you feel good,” said Melvin Martin, a piano student at the center.

The director at the Douglass Senior Center applied for a grant to help cover the costs of materials, but they also received a donation of four pianos from the community. Patti Jennings, who also played today, provides the lessons for free.

