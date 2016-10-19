Local boy shows real golf prowess - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Local boy shows real golf prowess

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Bryson Perry (Source Doug Perry) Bryson Perry (Source Doug Perry)
Bryson Perry (Source Doug Perry) Bryson Perry (Source Doug Perry)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Meet Bryson Perry. Bryson just turned five years old and loves to play golf. This local boy has mad golfing skills.

He plays with the US Kid’s Golf Association and travels to Oklahoma City every weekend to compete in different golf tournaments.

“We have to travel to the city every weekend because we don't have anything like this local. We really need this around Lawton, Duncan and the sounding area,” said Doug Perry, Bryson’s father.

Bryson’s learned to play golf in his own backyard; his backyard butts right up against the Lawton Country Club.

“When Bryson was a baby I would put him in his stroller, put my clubs on the bottom and go in the backyard and practice. I would leave the balls and tee's in front of him and after I hit a ball, I would have him hand me another [ball] and a tee. He couldn't even walk at this time but he watched every move. We have video of the first day he walked, the first thing he did was drop the golf ball out of his hand and walked straight to the golf clubs.,” said Perry.

Bryson is dedicated to his sport. In fact, he’d rather watch the golf channel than watch cartoons. He has played in 5 tournaments and has finished 6th, 5th, 5th, 4th, and 2nd. An impressive feat considering he is the youngest of the bunch!

One day, Bryson hopes to play golf with the pros, especially Tiger Woods.

“I think if he sticks with it, he will be able to go to any school anywhere and I have no doubt that if stays in love with the game we will definitely be watching him on TV one day,” Perry said.

