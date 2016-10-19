Duncan Youth Engineering Contest is approaching

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation will be hosting their annual Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest for 7th through 12th grade students on November 14 in the Duncan Middle School Gymnasium.

“Students have a great time building the race cars and racing them, all while learning valuable skills and earning cash prizes.” Jeannie Bowden, Race Coordinator said, “The cars are CO2 powered and travel down the 20-meter race track in less than 2 seconds. It’s something to see!”

The contest challenges students to think critically to design, draft, and manufacture a CO2 race car. Students compete for monetary awards in the areas of engineering, the fastest CO2 race car, overall, and people’s choice. High School and Middle School divisions will not compete against one another. The cars must be completed and turned in by November 3.

For more information on participating or volunteering contact Jeannie at 580.255.9675 or email jeannie@ok-duncan.com.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.