Rodeo Career Day kicks off the RAM Prairie Circuit Finals

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Some local 4th and 5th graders got a taste of what it's like to be a part of the rodeo ahead of this weekend's RAM Prairie Circuit Finals at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

Today was Rodeo Career Day. Students from Marlow, Duncan, Temple, Bray, Empire and Grandview got a chance to interact with Cowboys, Rodeo Queens, Rodeo Clowns and those who work at the rodeo.

They not only shared what the sport is all about but the work that goes into makes the event so spectacular. They even got to meet Ryan Jarrett, a world champion cowboy from Comanche.

“We're just showing them the roping the dummy, the clown, barrels, the bulls and the horses, just giving them a dose of what rodeo is like," said Ryan Jarrett, the 2005 All-Around World Champion.



"It's just good family entertainment, bring your kids and let them come to the rodeo and just enjoy what we do," said Joe Henderson, the Committee Chair of Ram Prairie Circuit Finals.



You can experience the RAM Prairie Circuit finals Rodeo at the Stephens County Fairgrounds tomorrow, Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday night is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night supporting the Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma and Saturday night is Law Enforcement Night. Tickets are $12 in advance for adults and $15 at the door. Kids are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

