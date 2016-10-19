Lawton man sentenced for 2nd degree murder

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- An emotional scene at the Comanche County Courthouse today as a man convicted of murdering a man he claimed was his friend was sentenced. The victim's family was there, speaking out against him.

The court heard statements from the mother, father, grandmother, ex-wife and aunt of Trevor Boyer, the man Sigfredo Sisco pleaded guilty to killing in June of 2015.

They all told stories of what Boyer meant to them and of the negative impacts his death has had on their entire family. They spoke directly to Sisco, saying they could never forgive him for what he had done.

Sisco pled guilty to second-degree murder, where he stabbed Boyer before burning and burying his body underneath a shed. He also pled guilty to two other charges related to the crime. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

