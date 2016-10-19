Train hit truck in Altus, shuts down traffic temporarily

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- A train hit a truck in Altus this afternoon, trapping the driver inside and bringing traffic to a halt.

Police say they received report of the overturned truck just after 1:00 p.m.



They say the driver was able to free himself from the vehicle before first responders arrived and had no sign of visible injury.



No one else was injured in the accident though the truck brought traffic at the railroad crossing to a stop while officials worked to move it from the scene. The road was reopened around 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.