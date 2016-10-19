Cache's new playground equipment is to keep kids active, healthy - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cache's new playground equipment is to keep kids active, healthy

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CACHE, OK (KSWO)- Today, a group of organizations in Cache gathered at a local park to set up some brand new playground equipment.

Volunteers from across Cache, including the city's Parks and Rec department and the Chamber of Commerce, helped set up the new equipment for the park.

The playground equipment was paid for with funds raised from a recent sales tax increase and will give Cache kids a brand new spot to climb and play on.

But Cache's mayor says the fresh equipment isn't just giving area kids a fun place to play.

"We hope that it’ll bring the kids out—show them what the outdoor's like, what there is to do outside vs stay inside and play video games. Hopefully, to get those kids out at least an hour a day to play. We' start with ‘em young, get ‘em used to this, get ‘em interested, and hopefully we can get them involved in helping take care of the park as well,” said Shawn Komahcheet, the Mayor of Cache.

The mayor says that the city plans to add more to the park beyond the playground equipment. A swing set and a volleyball pit are expected in the future.

