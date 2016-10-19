Harmon Co searches for escaped inmate

HOLLIS, OK (KSWO)- Officials in Harmon County are searching for an inmate that walked off while performing trustee duties on October 17.

Braden Michael Pearson is 22-years-old, 5 foot 5 inches, and 142 pounds. He was last seen wearing jail-issued black and white clothing with orange shoes. Pearson is facing 2nd-degree burglary charges. He is from the Shawnee area.

If you have any information about Pearson’s whereabouts, contact the Harmon County Sheriff’s Office at 580-688-9216.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.