OU College of Nursing receives accreditation through 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – University of Oklahoma nursing programs received accreditation for another five-year term following a rigorous process that included a site visit and a review of the curriculum.

“The College of Nursing has held full accreditation since 1963, and we are proud to provide this professional and innovative education across Oklahoma. With endorsement from two independent, nationally accrediting bodies, the College has firmly established itself as a national model in preparing highly qualified nurse clinicians, administrations, educators and advanced practice registered nurses,” said Lazelle Benefield, the dean of the OU College of Nursing.

