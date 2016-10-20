National Take Back Day keeps prescription drugs off the streets



LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- October is National Medicine Abuse Awareness Month, and local authorities are giving you the chance to keep potentially dangerous prescription drugs off the streets.



This Saturday is "National Take Back Day," and will allow residents to turn in their expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.



You can bring your prescription medicines to drop boxes located at the Comanche County Sheriff’s department and the Lawton Police Department. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



More than 2,000 pounds of drugs have been collected in past years and Americans have disposed of more 4 million pounds nationwide.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.