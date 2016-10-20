LETA is working to make Lawton more beautiful

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority is working make the city more beautiful.

LETA just started its seasonal beautification projects this week after approving $13,000 for fall flower planting.

A local nursery will be planting over 118 flats of Pansies along Lee Boulevard along with 1200 tulip and daffodil bulbs which will bloom in the spring.

Fifty flats of Pansies will also be planted along 2nd Street in pots from Ferris Avenue to Gore Boulevard. Over 3,000 more tulip and daffodil bulbs will also be planted in seven other locations throughout the city. The project will take until the end of the month to complete. LETA will also fix damaged sprinkler systems to help in their beautification efforts.

