Ranchers show off their longhorn during the 2016 showcase

Ranchers show off their longhorn during the 2016 showcase

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Owners of more than 300 longhorns are in Lawton to not only show off their animals but potentially win an award for the animal with the longest horns.

It's all part of the 2016 Horn Showcase sponsored by the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America. This is the second year for the event held at the Great Plains Coliseum.

The Longhorns competing to break the Guinness Book of World Records for the length of horn will have their horns measured, tip to tip, total horn and the composite measurement which includes both measurements added together.

Those that raise them say they're fun, each has their own unique personality, and they always get asked about them.

“They're novelty cattle and people stop by and look at them, old timers--used to be an auctioneer and he used to say if you had a big steer in the front yard that'll stop more people than if you had a dead man laying out there, it's a funny story but it's true,” said John Paarmley, who is a rancher and on the TLBAA Board of Directors.

Last year's winner of the Horn Showcase, Lazy J. Bluegrass had horns measuring just over 119 inches. He was sold for $48,000 in Fort Worth so there can be some big money involved for the winner of this event.

The whole community is invited to attend the showcase which is open to the public through tomorrow.

