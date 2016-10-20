Walters HS Coach Griffin is finalist for Most Valuable Coach

WALTERS, OK (KSWO)- Coach Faron Griffin from Walters High School has the opportunity to be among the two coaches named U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach on November 21.

“At U.S. Cellular we are inspired by the community support in Walters that propelled Coach Griffin into the Final 15,” said Jeff Heeley, director of sales, corporate-owned channel for U.S. Cellular in Oklahoma. “We look forward to celebrating with Griffin, and regardless of who emerges at the end, we are thrilled that he is leading and teaching young people in our community.”

U.S. Cellular will honor Griffin’s commitment to making a positive impact by awarding $1,000 to Walters High School. But, with the help of the public, Griffin can beat out the other 14 finalists to be named Most Valuable Coach. $5,000 for Walters High School is still up for grabs so make sure to vote at TheMostValuableCoach.com!

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.