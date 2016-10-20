WMWR held their 46th Annual Public Bison Auction today

INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO)- The 46th Annual Public Auction of bison took place today and people came from near and far to join in.

The auction was conducted by Dub Venable of Anadarko. They offered 66 animals this year, and the refuge also donated 22 bison to the Inter-Tribal Bison Cooperative. Health certificates will be provided by a vet following the sale.

Marie Lee Hewitt from Northstar Bison in Ricelake, Wisconsin says she enjoyed the auction. The prices were fare and the bison were in good shape.

“Everything in the bison industry is strong, its driven by the meat industry and it's in high demand so and supply is short so and the heard is growing nationally as well and that pushes some prices up which is a good thing,” said Hewitt.

Please check the regulations of your home state f before purchasing a bison.

