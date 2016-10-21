Two arrested in Lawton for meth, forging documents

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Two people were arrested in Lawton yesterday after the Lawton Police Department executed a search warrant around 6:00 p.m. at 1400 block Southwest 6th Street.

In the home, detectives found a forged check, a marijuana pipe, a fake Arizona ID card, three baggies of methamphetamine, a laminator, a photo printer, financial documents, several syringes, small unused baggies, shredded checks, forged ID cards, forged checks, and forged credit cards. A total of 1.3 grams of meth was found in the home.

Andrea Koweno was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, creating a false id, 1st-degree forgery and false making of credit card. Andrea Koweno also had 2 misdemeanor warrants out of Comanche County for bogus checks and unlawful possession of CDS. Koweno admitted to police that she forged checks, ID cards, and credit cards.

Kenneth Adolphson was in the south bedroom and also detained by police. Adolphson was also placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a false id.

