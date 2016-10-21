Eight arrested in Grady County drug sting - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Eight arrested in Grady County drug sting

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source Grady County District Attorney's Office) (Source Grady County District Attorney's Office)
CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- As part of a ten-month investigation into the distribution of controlled dangerous substances, eight people were arrested in Chickasha yesterday thanks to the hard work of the Grady County District Attorney’s Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

“I am happy with today’s work as we targeted those individuals who are supplying drugs into our communities,” said District Attorney Jason Hicks. 

Investigators to searched the residences of four individuals involved in the distribution of illegal substances. The houses were all used to further the distribution of drugs in Grady County. Sadly, arrangements also had to be made for 7 children to go into either DHS custody or into the custody of other family members. 

Those who were arrested as part of the sting include:

  •             Lacey Montgomery-  3 Counts Distribution of Meth
  •             Tiffany Phillips-  2 Counts Distribution of Meth
  •             Lauren A. Waitman-2 Counts Distribution of Heroin
  •             Alicia Lopez- 4 Counts Distribution of Meth
  •             Sharee Taylor- 1 Count Distribution of Meth
  •             Ray Charles King- 1 Count Distribution of Cocaine
  •             Natalie Kirkland- 2 Counts of Conspiracy and 2 Counts of Distribution of Cocaine
  •             Corey Westbury- 2 Counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine

“We are proud of our law enforcement officers and grateful that every agency works together for the good of the community.  I would like to personally thank the Chickasha Police Department, Grady County Sheriff’s Office, OBN, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and all other agencies and officers involved with the completion of the investigation.  When we pool our resources and put the community first, great things happen,” Hicks said.        

