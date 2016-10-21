Lawton man arrested after crashing into a fence

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A man was arrested in Lawton yesterday after hitting a fence at Southwest 15th Street and G Avenue.

A tan Chrysler, driven by Larry Rodgers, collided into a chain link fence. Rodgers left his vehicle at the scene of the accident and went to his home four blocks away. Police contacted Rodgers at his home and he admitted to hitting the fence.

Rodgers took a field sobriety test in his driveway. He was placed under arrest for DUI. While searching Rodgers, officers found a small baggy of marijuana in his left pants pocket. The marijuana weighed 2.2 grams.

Rodgers was booked into city jail for DUI, negligent driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and marijuana prohibited.

