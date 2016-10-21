It’s Furry Friend Friday: Meet Sandra Pitbullock

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- This little girl has been at Lawton Animal Welfare since August 10 and she is ready to find her forever home.

This sweet girl loves long rides in trucks. She prefers the middle seat so she can be close to you. She also loves long walks and sunbathing. She promises to be true and won't go seeing another human behind your back. She's not so sure about the name Sandra so feel free to name her whatever you like!

She’s been at the shelter the longest of all the dogs and you can adopt this girl for only $20.00 at the Lawton Animal Welfare Division, located at 2104 Southwest 6th Street.

