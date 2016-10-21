Addington Station War Memorial to be officially commemorated

ADDINGTON, OK (KSWO)- The Addington Station War Memorial site will be officially commemorated on Veteran’s Day, November 11, at 2:00 p.m. The Site honors those who served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.

There will be a short welcome followed by a prayer by Pastor Jason Ebenhack of the Addington Baptist Church. There will be a flag salute and flag presentation by the honor guard, as well as, a bugle presentation of Taps to honor the prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action.

Senator Don Barrington will make a proclamation and Chris Kidd may make an appearance.

