Black Girls Rock empowerment event is tomorrow

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Black Girls Rock event will take place tomorrow in Lawton at Friendship Baptist Church and it will run from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

It is an event aimed at inspiring, motivating, and empowering girls and young women in our community.

While it may be called Black Girls Rock, the event is open to girls of all ethnicities. Black girls rock was created by a group of girls who participated in the Miss Black Cameron University pageant that wanted to give back after they won the crown.

There will be three sessions to teach the girls ages 5 to 17 how to be the queens they truly are.

