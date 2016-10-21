Wellfast Block Party & costume contest is tomorrow in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- In celebration of its tenth anniversary, Wellfast is hosting a Block Party in East Gore Plaza in Lawton tomorrow.

The fall themed event will run from noon until 4:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Wellfast Urgent Care east at 1902 East Gore Boulevard.

There will be a pie baking contest. All pies are due by 11:00 tomorrow morning, judging begins at 12:30 p.m.. You can get an entry form at either clinic location.

There will also be a children's costume parade at one. You must be 12 or under to enter, judging for that starts at 1:30 p.m.

There will also be a photo booth set up for everyone to take their own pictures, along with other booths to visit.

