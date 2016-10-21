CU Accounting Club volunteers for CPA Day of Service

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)– Volunteers with the Cameron University Accounting Club donated part of their fall break to helping those who are less fortunate.

Volunteers in Lawton helped stock shelves at the Lawton Food Bank today. Meagan Sonnenburg is the Accounting Club Secretary at Cameron University and she says that volunteering is enriching for her as well.

“I really enjoy giving back to the community and learning more about the community. when you volunteer you meet more people and kind of see how things work,” said Sonnenburg.



Sixteen members of the Cameron University’s Accounting Club joined more than 140 certified public accountants across the state in giving back to their local communities as part of the Oklahoma State Society of Certified Public Accountants' (OSCPA) CPA Day of Service.

"CPAs are known for helping individuals and companies achieve success through their business and financial expertise," said OSCPA Executive Director Blaine Peterson, CPA, JD, CVA. "Our annual CPA Day of Service allows CPAs to expand the support in their local communities through hands-on volunteerism."



For more information about CPA Day of Service or the OSCPA, visit www.oscpa.com.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.