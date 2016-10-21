OHP patrol car hit on same day as “Move Over” conference

OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicle was hit yesterday on the Turner Turnpike. Ironically, the accident followed a press conference reminding drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles and construction workers.

“We are asking for the public’s help. We need motorists to slow down and, whenever possible, move to a different lane when you pass emergency vehicles or workers on the side of the road. This most recent crash further illustrates how essential it is for drivers to be fully aware at all times,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol Chief Ricky Adams said.

Trooper Charles Criddle was parked on the outside shoulder at mile marker 145, running radar checks on passing vehicles when a car driven woman left the roadway and struck the patrol car on the driver’s rear side. The car then re-entered the roadway and hit a passing pickup.

“These workers and first responders are out there protecting and serving the public, with their lives literally on the line. In the history of the OHP, 45 percent of OHP’s officer fatalities involved an automobile. We can do better,” said DPS Commissioner Michael C. Thompson.

The Trooper received minor injuries. The crash was caused by a distraction inside the vehicle.

