Information portal for OK elderly & disabled is underway

OK (KSWO)- A web portal is being developed to serve Oklahomans who are aging or have a disability.

“We would like to work towards a system that empowers and supports families of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as our aging population, so they can thrive at home and in their community,” Governor Mary Fallin said. “I applaud the efforts of the HHS cabinet agencies that serve individuals with disabilities and aging adults for working together to establish common goals and share resources in order to better serve Oklahomans.”

The portal will be a “one-stop shop” to provide individuals with information about available community and government resources and services. The portal will help identify local solutions for individuals who are aging or have a disability.

