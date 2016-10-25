United Way of Stephens County Campaign pace quickens

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- In an effort to reach their 2016-17 fundraising goal of $300,000, the United Way of Stephens County will begin to reach out to the community.

All 18,294 households in Stephens County will receive a brochure that outlines work of the 14 partner agencies, shares testimonials of supporters and leaves open the opportunity for donations as part of the United Way of Stephens County’s 2016-17 fundraising campaign.

“It provides a nice synopsis of our agencies and the brochure will familiarize everyone with their meaningful work,” Marty Askins, president of Stephens County Abstract and campaign chairman, said. “We are really proud of the agencies and their commitment. Our campaign is all about them and the help they provide those in our county.”

Local businesses should expect a phone call asking for support and outlining the amazing work that United Way and its partner agencies do in Stephens County.

“It’s an exciting time for us,” Ed Darling, executive director of the United Way, said. “We’re encouraged by our early visits and, because we live in such a caring and benevolent area, we’re optimistic about this year’s campaign. We’ll do everything we can to raise as much money as possible. We have more needs this year, so every dollar we can generate will be put to good use helping local people and solving local problems and issues.”

You can track the campaign support on colorful red, white and blue thermometer signs located at the corner of Elder and 10th Street in Duncan; near BancFirst-Duncan at Elk and U.S. 81 in Duncan; at BancFirst-Marlow on U.S. 81; in the park off U.S. 81 in Comanche; and at the community building in Velma.

“We are all aware of the hard times we’re in,” said Askins, “and it just seems businesses and individuals are stepping up to help as much as they can. That says something really positive about our area.”

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.