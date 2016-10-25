United Way of Stephens County Campaign pace quickens - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

United Way of Stephens County Campaign pace quickens

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- In an effort to reach their 2016-17 fundraising goal of $300,000, the United Way of Stephens County will begin to reach out to the community.

All 18,294 households in Stephens County will receive a brochure that outlines work of the 14 partner agencies, shares testimonials of supporters and leaves open the opportunity for donations as part of the United Way of Stephens County’s 2016-17 fundraising campaign.

“It provides a nice synopsis of our agencies and the brochure will familiarize everyone with their meaningful work,” Marty Askins, president of Stephens County Abstract and campaign chairman, said. “We are really proud of the agencies and their commitment. Our campaign is all about them and the help they provide those in our county.”

Local businesses should expect a phone call asking for support and outlining the amazing work that United Way and its partner agencies do in Stephens County.

“It’s an exciting time for us,” Ed Darling, executive director of the United Way, said. “We’re encouraged by our early visits and, because we live in such a caring and benevolent area, we’re optimistic about this year’s campaign. We’ll do everything we can to raise as much money as possible. We have more needs this year, so every dollar we can generate will be put to good use helping local people and solving local problems and issues.”

You can track the campaign support on colorful red, white and blue thermometer signs located at the corner of Elder and 10th Street in Duncan; near BancFirst-Duncan at Elk and U.S. 81 in Duncan; at BancFirst-Marlow on U.S. 81; in the park off U.S. 81 in Comanche; and at the community building in Velma.

“We are all aware of the hard times we’re in,” said Askins, “and it just seems businesses and individuals are stepping up to help as much as they can. That says something really positive about our area.”

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:08:00 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:08:00 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly