Celebrating Halloween with a special needs child

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
BETHANY, OK (KSWO)– While most little ghosts and goblins can’t wait to dress up and prowl the neighborhood, Halloween can cause a lot of stress and anxiety for children with special needs.

“All the sights, sounds, and smells of Halloween can be 100 times scarier for a child with special needs,” said Kelly Whitehead, an occupational therapist at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital. “Halloween is a fun holiday and we want all children to safely be able to participate.”

The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital offers these tips to make “trick-or-treating” an enjoyable experience:

  • Children with sensory processing difficulties can sometimes have a hard time wearing a Halloween costume.  Parents can create a fun costume out of comfortable, familiar clothing or try wearing the itchy costume around the house before the holiday.
  • Nonverbal children can get the “trick or treat” message out this Halloween using devices. Decorate a fun “trick or treat” sign together.
  • Practicing trick-or-treating before the holiday can be very helpful for the child. Practice ringing the doorbell, saying “trick-or-treat” and “thank you” after choosing a treat.
  • If a child has special dietary needs or food allergies, give neighbors safe Halloween treats in advance to hand out to their child.
  • If noise bothers your child, consider celebrating at home and give out treats, play games, and do crafts.

