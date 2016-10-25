Quilts of Valor: A heartfelt donation to veterans by The Red Rivers Quilters’ Guild

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KSWO)– The Red River Quilters’ Guild will be honoring American Veterans with Quilts of Valor.

"We cannot ever thank our veterans enough for their sacrifice in service to our country,” said Cindy Simmons, Quilts of Valor Chairman and Red River Quilters' Guild Member. “We should all be indebted to and thank them. Without them we wouldn't have the freedoms we have by living in the greatest country in the world. Making a quilt for these veterans is a small token of our appreciation."

Founded in 1984, the 70-member quilting organization dedicated countless hours over the past 8 months to produce approximately 50 quilts for donation to American Veterans. Each quilt comes with a presentation pillow case, is unique in style, patriotic themed, and fits Quilt of Valor guidelines.

"Many of our veterans experienced cold nights and we hope these quilts will give them warm memories," stated Dian Hoehne, President of the Red River Quilters' Guild. “Our local vets are near and dear to our hearts and so we do what we can to show our respect.”

