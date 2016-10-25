Altus principal wins 2016 Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The U.S. Secretary of Education just announced one of our area principals is the recipient of a national award.

Robbie Holder, a principal at L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School in Altus won the 2016 Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership. She's one of eight principals from the 2016 cohort of National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Holder will be officially awarded at a ceremony November 7 in Arlington, Virginia. Named for the second U. S. Secretary of Education, the award honors principals who foster successful teaching and learning and help their students and teachers meet high standards.

