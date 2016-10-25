Salvation Army's Capt Roseno returns from Hurricane Matthew disaster relief

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Captain Israel Roseno of the Lawton Salvation Army has returned home after spending the past 14 days helping with disaster relief following Hurricane Matthew.

Captain Roseno spent four days in Bruwnswick, Georgia and 10 days in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He served as operations chief, helping to feed and shelter residents who were displaced while also assisting with clean-up and recovery efforts.

Hurricane Matthew made landfall three weeks ago killing 43 people across the U.S. 22 of those deaths were reported in North Carolina.



