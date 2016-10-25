Deer causes collision, damages gas line

STERLING, OK (KSWO)- A deer in the road is to blame for a crash this morning that sent a driver off the road damaging a gas line near Sterling.

Firefighters with Cox's Store Volunteer fire department got called out this morning to Bethel Road near Mountain View Road. A driver called emergency workers after he says the deer caused him to go off the road and hit a dumpster, sending the dumpster into a decommissioned gas line pressurized with nitrogen.

It happened around 7 this morning. The driver was not injured. Firefighters say because the line was no longer in use it was safe and a repair company came out to fix it.

