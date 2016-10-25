Frederick man jailed for shooting with intent to kill

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO)- A Frederick man is now behind bars after he confessed to shooting at his girlfriend's cousin.

23-year-old Sean Crowder told investigators that he was driving his girlfriend's car when the other man began following him. Crowder told police that he got out of the car on the 400 block of North 11th Street and fired several shots at the man before driving away.

He's charged with shooting with intent to kill and is being held in the Tillman County jail on $250,000 bond.

