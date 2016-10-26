Safety area likely saves pilot and passenger during crash

MCALESTER, OK (KSWO) – This month at a single-engine aircraft lost power at McAlester Regional Airport and crashed during a touch and go exercise.

Thankfully, off the end of the runway is what is known to aviators as the safety area. These zones are in case aircraft lands short or runs long of the runway pavement. According to the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, this smooth area of ground saved the lives of the pilot and the passenger.

“Our Airport Development Division has the important task of administering the FAA 5010 Safety Data Program for the state’s public-use airports. In addition to that, our airport inspections ensure these safety areas are up to standards at all of the system airports, and if they’re not, will recommend a project for inclusion in the state’s CIP to correct the non-standard safety area.” Dale Williams, deputy director of the OAC stated. “Last week, OAC officials went to McAlester Regional after the crash, and we believe that the safety area likely saved the lives of the pilot and passenger.”

