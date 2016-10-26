Celebrate fall with a trip to a corn maze

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- There’s a crisp feeling in the air, the temperatures are cooling off, and the leaves are turning. It’s finally fall! One of the many ways to celebrate fall and the turning of the seasons in Oklahoma is a field trip through a fun corn maze! Chickasha is home to the largest maze of its kind in the state.

Jerry and Nancy Reding opened The Corn Maize in Chickasha nine years ago. The Corn Maize is 38 acres, the largest in Oklahoma. This year’s design honors some of our favorite characters.

“We belong to an organization called The Maize and they were approached by Peanuts World so we’re doing Charlie Brown: The Great Pumpkin. We have Schroeder in there playing the piano, and then we have a haunted house in there where Charlie Brown and all his friends are up spookin’, we have Charlie Brown in the great pumpkin patch, and then we have the fifty-year emblem,” said Reding.

For more information, visit www.redsiloproductions.com or tune into Discover OK this week.

