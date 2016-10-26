OK health campaign featured at Smithsonian in NYC

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Text4baby Campaign is featured at a new exhibition called “By the People: Designing a Better America” in the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City.

“It is exciting to have innovative and creative methods utilized by the state Preparing for a Lifetime: It’s Everyone’s Responsibility initiative and partners highlighted at the Smithsonian,” states Joyce Marshall, OSDH Maternal and Child Health Director. “However, even more exciting is the benefit the Text4Baby campaign has given to expectant and new mothers with real-time information provided as needed and at critical periods of development to assist in achieving optimal health of Oklahoma mothers and babies.”

Text4baby, the largest mobile health initiative in the nation, is featured as an innovative solution that expands access to education and health care. Text4baby is a free service that uses cell phone technology to share important health and safety information with new and expectant mothers. Participants receive customized health information, safety tips, and appointment reminders through text messages.

“Being healthy before, during and in between pregnancies is one of the key factors to reducing infant mortality,” states Kelli McNeal, FIMR Supervisor. “By sending positive health messages to pregnant women all during their pregnancy, they have real time information and resources at their disposal. Text4baby is a valuable tool we use to help educate our pregnant moms. We couldn’t be more excited to have our efforts highlighted at this exhibit.”

Text4Baby fits with Oklahoma’s “Preparing for a Lifetime – It’s Everyone’s Responsibility” initiative which is focused on reducing Oklahoma’s poor birth outcomes. If you would like to sign up for this great campaign, text BABY (or BEBE for Spanish) to 511411.

