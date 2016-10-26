SUV crashes into retaining wall

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries this morning after he crashed his SUV into a retaining wall near 45th Street and Rogers Lane.

It happened around 9:30 this morning. Police believe the driver had a medical condition that caused him to crash his vehicle into the wall.

The roadway was closed for about an hour.



