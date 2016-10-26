Duncan man confesses to burglarizing homes

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A Duncan man charged with burglarizing a home back in June is now accused of at least 10 other burglaries. 51-year-old Richard Yocum is being held in the Stephens County jail after he confessed to crimes in Grady, Cotton and Stephens Counties.

Sheriff Wayne McKinney told the Duncan Banner that in Stephens County alone, Yocum stole more than $22,000 worth of items from nine different homes. He says some of the items were pawned while others were sold on the street.

At last check, court documents showed that Yocum was only charged with the June burglary, but the Sheriff's office has recommended charges for the others.

Yocum is scheduled to make another court appearance next month.

