IKE hosts OK Association of Student Councils convention

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Eisenhower High School hosted the Oklahoma Association of Student Councils district convention today in hopes of providing leadership to students.

It was a leadership based workshop, with team building, school spirit, organization, and time management as the topics. The event started at 9:00 a.m. and the guest speaker Warren Martin took the stage at 1:00 p.m. to give a leadership presentation.

Danna Bross, EHS activities Director, says it is important to teach the students things they can take carry with them past high school.

“It’s important because we need good quality leaders for the future and they are learning how to do that. They’re learning life skills that will take them beyond high school,” said Bross.

The students aided in putting the event together and say it is amazing to see their hard work pay off. There were around 600 students present from 26 different schools.

