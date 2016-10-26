Cache schools teaches Halloween safety during Red Ribbon Week - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cache schools teaches Halloween safety during Red Ribbon Week

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CACHE, OK (KSWO)- It's National Red Ribbon Week and Cache police have come up with unique ways to remind high school students to stay drug free.

Today, they set up this gator course at Cache High School where students had to drive while wearing simulation goggles. With Halloween coming up, police say there will be a lot of kids out on the street and alcohol sometimes gets involved. Officers spoke to students today about the dangers of driving under the influence.

“We're raising awareness for drunk driving.  We have a gator out here that the kids can drive, we set up a little course for them to go in and out and we also have the drunk driving googles. So they actually get the full effect of what's it's like to drive while impaired,” said Officer David Castro of the Cache Police force.

Castro says one person dies every hour due to drunk driving. This weekend, he encourages parents to be aware and help supervise the kids.

"I really think they understand now the consequences of being drunk. It's not only illegal, it's a safety factor.  We talk to them about taking care of each other, being safe, making good decisions," said Chief Donna Kimmel, Chief of Cache Police Department.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

