HS bands from across the state gathered at CU stadium

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- High school bands from all over the state gathered at Cameron Stadium for a special marching band competition.

The event showcased the talents of Oklahoma marching bands who went to state contests this year. Eighteen bands competed in the open division, while 4 bands who received a "superior" rating at this year's contests went head to head in the Superior division.

The winner of the competition was awarded a special trophy but an award was not what today's event was about.

Eisenhower High Band Director Janette Garton says the yearly event is less about winning or ranking and more about giving the kids a chance to show their stuff one last time.

"It’s more of a chance for bands to get one last run at their show and to show it out for people. And for some of the smaller schools to get to do it for a good audience, a happy audience to see them, and just get a chance to perform again," said Garton.

Garton says the event also lets the young musicians see the results of their hard work which for many, began as early as July.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.