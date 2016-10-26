Christie's Toy Box in Lawton was robbed

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton police are on the lookout for whoever robbed Christie's Toy Box this afternoon.

It happened around two o'clock at the store on Northwest Sheridan Road.

Police say a black man wearing a bandana came inside and robbed a clerk at gunpoint. They say he took some money and was last seen running southbound from the store. No one was injured.

If you know anything, you're asked to call police.

