14 people hospitalized in OK with the flu virus

OK (KSWO)- According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), there have been 14 influenza-associated hospitalizations since September 1. To protect against the flu, an annual flu shot is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

“If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to get your flu shot before influenza activity is elevated,” said OSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Kristy Bradley. “While the flu shot does not completely prevent all cases of influenza illness, many studies have shown that it greatly reduces the risk of developing severe complications from influenza infection such as hospitalization and death, as well as shortening the duration of illness among people who got the flu vaccine compared to those who did not.”

The OSDH reminds you to follow these respiratory virus illness prevention tips: practice frequent hand hygiene, use of tissues to cover coughs and sneezes then dispose of them right away, and stay home from work, school, and other public places.

