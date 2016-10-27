Lawton man arrested with more than 10 grams of crack cocaine - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton man arrested with more than 10 grams of crack cocaine

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
William Cousan (Source Lawton Police Department) William Cousan (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A man in Lawton was arrested at the Motel 6 on Southeast Lee Boulevard for allegedly trafficking crack cocaine.

On October 26, the Lawton Police Department executed a search warrant on William Lee Cousan's room. During the execution of the search warrant at William Cousan's room, Detectives located a digital scale, a Taurus PT111 G2 9MM, and a Mentos container with cocaine residue.

Cousan was seen getting into a brown Mazda pickup truck. Officers conducted a traffic stop at Southwest 10th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard. Cousan, the passenger of the vehicle, was detained. During a search of his person, police found a plastic Mentos container was found in his front left pocket containing approximately 10.5 grams of crack cocaine.

As Cousan was being placed under arrest, he threatened police that he was "going to come after you guys".

Cousan was placed under arrest for trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and assault on police officer.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

