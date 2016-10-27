PSO bills to increase beginning in November - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

PSO bills to increase beginning in November

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Beginning in November, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is adjusting fuel charges to return to near 2015 levels following a year-long reduction. 

“We understand that any price increase can be a challenge for customers. However, since January, our customer fuel charges have been below market prices because of the refund.  Now, with the refund complete, and a modest increase in our forecasted fuel and purchased power costs, our fuel charges are returning to a level that reflects today’s actual costs,” said Scott Ritz, director – Customer Services and Marketing. “With these changes, fuel costs will return to about the same levels as they were in 2015.”

The cost increase is due to the completion of a fuel charge refund, which caused fuel charges to be lower than actual costs, and higher costs for natural gas and purchased power. For example, a residential customer who uses 1,100 kWh of electricity a month, the increase will be $9.47, from $97.73 to $107.20.

Visit PSOklahoma.com/save for more information.

