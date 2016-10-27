67lbs of marijuana seized in Texas

AMARILLO, TX (KSWO) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 67 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Donley County.

At approximately 11:40 a.m. on October 26, a DPS canine alerted on the vehicle’s trunk. The marijuana is worth approximately $406,000.

The driver, Javarra Hodge, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. The drugs allegedly were being transported from California to Dallas.

